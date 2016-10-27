BRIEF-Thai Factory Development clarifies information about investment in Hotpot Pcl

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Thai Factory Development Pcl :

* Clarifies information about investment in Hotpot Pcl

* Company is considering to invest in hot pot public company limited news occurred in newspapers was not true

* "Co then informed such proposal to investment committee to consider before investing in hotpot on 12 oct 2016"

* Hotpot disclosed that its major shareholder sold 41.50 million shares Apichai Taechaubol And Tfd

* Regarding investment in hotpot, company has purpose for the investment to be a short-term investment