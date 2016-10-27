BRIEF-Kontron Q3 revenue down 21.1 pct to EUR 89.5 million

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Kontron AG :

* Kontron announces Q3 results in line with revised expectations for full year 2016

* Q3 revenues 89.5 million euros(down 21.1 % on 3Q15: 113.4 million euros)

* Q3 order backlog 261.7 million euros (down 18.4 % on 3q15: 320.7 million euros)

* Q3 EBIT loss net of restructuring cost and non-recurring costs comes to 6.7 million euros (3q15: 5.1 million euros)

* Kontron expects revenues in second half of 2016 to remain comparable to first six months

* Expects adjusted EBIT margin and gross margin are likely to be lower in second half of 2016 than in first six months

* Q3 order intake 79.0 million euros (down 29.0 % on 3q15: 111.2 million euros)

* New restructuring program commenced Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)