Oct 27 (Reuters) - Asetek A/S :

* Reported total revenue of $14.2 million in Q3 of 2016, representing growth of 43% from same period last year

* Reaffirms its annual outlook for full year 2016

* Q3 revenue $14.2 million versus $10.0 million year ago

* Q3 operating profit $2.0 million versus loss $0.3 million year ago