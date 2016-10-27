BRIEF-America Movil says no capital increase planned for Telekom -paper
* America Movil CEO Hajj says no capital increase planned for Telekom Austria -newspaper Die Presse
Oct 27 Nokia
* Q3 group sales 6.0 billion euros ($6.54 billion), above analyst's average expectation of 5.85 million in Reuters poll Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9175 euros) (Helsinki Newsroom)
* Says Timo Ihamuotila, Chief Financial Officer of Nokia, resigns from company to join ABB in Switzerland as Chief Financial Officer and a member of executive committee
FRANKFURT, Oct 27 Deutsche Bank posted an unexpected net profit of 278 million euros ($303 million) in the third quarter as it benefited from a surge in bond trading that boosted all Wall Street banks' earnings.