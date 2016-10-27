FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Vontobel Holding 9-month advised client assets of CHF 143.7 billion
October 27, 2016 / 5:20 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Vontobel Holding 9-month advised client assets of CHF 143.7 billion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Vontobel Holding AG :

* Advised client assets totalled 143.7 billion Swiss francs ($144.60 billion) as of 30 September 2016, an increase compared to the end of the first half of 2016

* All indicators point to us producing another very solid financial result for 2016 despite the adverse environment and the change within the team in the us - a result that signals our strong power to grow - CEO

* Vontobel believes that the fourth quarter of 2016 - which, based on experience, is always a weaker period - will also be characterized by a challenging environment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9938 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
