10 months ago
BRIEF-Fresenius Medical Care confirms 2016 outlook
October 27, 2016 / 5:15 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Fresenius Medical Care confirms 2016 outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Fmc Ag

* Group revenue +9% (+9% at constant currency), driven by a strong performance in health care services

* Says Q3 net revenue $4.598 billion

* Says Q3 ebit $670 million

* Says Q3 net income $333 million

* Full year 2016 guidance confirmed

* Expects a currency-adjusted revenue growth between +7% and +10% for 2016

* Net income attributable to shareholders of fresenius medical care ag & co. Kgaa is expected to increase by +15% to +20% over the previous year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
