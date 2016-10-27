BRIEF-Rolfes quarterly agriculture unit oper profit up 19.2 pct

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Rolfes Holdings Ltd :

* Agriculture division experienced satisfactory growth for three months to 30 September 2016

* Agriculture operating profit performance for period July 1 to Sept. 30 increased by 19.2 pct to 9.3 million rand

* Food operating profit performance for period July 1 to Sept. 30 amounted to 23 million rand

* Water operating profit performance for period July 1 to Sept. 30 increased by 84.2 pct to 3.5 million rand Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)