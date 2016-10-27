FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Guocoland Ltd says entered into shareholders' agreement with Eco World Development Group Bhd
#Financials
October 27, 2016 / 5:40 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Guocoland Ltd says entered into shareholders' agreement with Eco World Development Group Bhd

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Guocoland Ltd :

* Will subscribe for 27% strategic stake in Eco World International Berhad when it launches its IPO on Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad

* Says entered into a shareholders' agreement with Eco World Development Group Berhad and Tan Sri Liew Kee Sin

* Guocoland Ltd says Guocoland's special purpose vehicle Gll Ewi (HK) Ltd to hold shares and warrants in EWI upon its listing on Bursa Securities

* Guocoland-Investment in EWI gives co exposure to development projects with estimated total gross development value of about £2.4 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

