BRIEF-Guocoland Ltd says entered into shareholders' agreement with Eco World Development Group Bhd

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Guocoland Ltd :

* Will subscribe for 27% strategic stake in Eco World International Berhad when it launches its IPO on Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad

* Says entered into a shareholders' agreement with Eco World Development Group Berhad and Tan Sri Liew Kee Sin

* Guocoland Ltd says Guocoland's special purpose vehicle Gll Ewi (HK) Ltd to hold shares and warrants in EWI upon its listing on Bursa Securities

* Guocoland-Investment in EWI gives co exposure to development projects with estimated total gross development value of about £2.4 billion