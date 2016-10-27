BRIEF-Elringklinger buys interests in hofer AG and hofer powertrain products GmbH

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Elringklinger AG :

* To acquire a strategic interest of 27 percent in engineering company Hofer AG

* Transaction also encompasses a 53 percent majority interest of Elringklinger in subsidiary hofer powertrain products GmbH operating within Nuertingen-based group of companies

* Purchase price of entire transaction is a double-digit figure in million euro range and will be settled subsequent to closing, which is to take place no earlier than January 1, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)