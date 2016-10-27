BRIEF-Inveready, Key Wolf and Onchena form a pact in Masmovil

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Masmovil Ibercom SA :

* Shareholders controlling 31.3 percent of shares in Masmovil sign a syndication agreement

* Owners of the 31.3 percent stake agree to follow the vote of Inveready on general meetings

* In case Inveready has no opinion on a voting matter, members of the agreement will fallow Key Wolf's lead

* Participants of the agreement are Inveready and Key Wolf, which hold or control 9.4 percent in Masmovil, and Onchena with 17.1 percent stake

