10 months ago
BRIEF-QPR Software Q3 operating result swings to profit of EUR 385,000
October 27, 2016 / 5:45 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-QPR Software Q3 operating result swings to profit of EUR 385,000

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 27 (Reuters) - QPR Software Plc :

* Q3 net sales 2.1 million euros ($2.29 million) versus 2.0 million euros year ago

* Q3 operating profit 385,000 euros versus loss of 1,000 euros year ago

* Has updated its future outlook and estimates its operating profit to grow in 2016 as compared to 2015 (EUR 368 thousand)

* Earlier this year QPR estimated its comparable operating profit to grow in 2016 as compared to 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9172 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

