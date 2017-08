Oct 27 (Reuters) - Rockcastle Global Real Estate Company Ltd :

* Says has concluded preliminary agreement to acquire Galeria Warmiska shopping centre in city of Olsztyn in Poland

* Says acquired shopping centre from libra project 2 Spóka Z Ograniczon Odpowiedzialnoci

* Says purchase price is EUR150 million and will be settled from the Co's existing cash resources Source : bit.ly/2dMPEP2 Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)