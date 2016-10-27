FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 27, 2016 / 6:10 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Relx reiterates outlook after maintaining 4 pct growth rate

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Relx Plc

* Underlying revenue growth +4 percent in first nine months of 2016

* Completed approximately 670 million pounds of previously announced 700 million pounds share buyback, with remainder to be deployed by year end

* Full year outlook is unchanged

* Confident that we will deliver another year of underlying revenue, profit, and earnings growth in 2016

* Scientific, technical & medical underlying revenue growth +2 percent

* Risk & business analytics underlying revenue growth +9 percent

* Legal underlying revenue growth +2 percent

* Exhibitions underlying revenue growth +5 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (London newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
