10 months ago
BRIEF-Henderson says Q3 assets under management up 6 pct
#Funds News
October 27, 2016 / 6:10 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Henderson says Q3 assets under management up 6 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Henderson Group Plc

* Says assets under management at end-September up 6 percent to 100.9 billion pounds.

* Says net inflow of 400 million pounds into institutional; net outflow of 1 billion pounds from retail.

* Says long-term investment performance remained strong, with 77 percent of funds outperforming over three years.

* Says institutional business continues to see steady growth, and pipeline of mandates due to fund in Q4 is strong.

* Says "very pleased with supportive response we received from clients, employees and shareholders to announcement of our merger with Janus capital group". Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Simon Jessop)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
