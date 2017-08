Oct 27 (Reuters) - Sca Ab

* 9 mths net sales totaled sek 86,417m (86,276)

* Jan-Sep adjusted operating profit, excluding items affecting comparability, rose 8% to sek 10,304m (9,560)

* 9 months organic sales growth, which excludes exchange rate effects, acquisitions and divestments, was 2%

* Reuters poll: sca jan-sep adjusted ebit was seen at sek 10.2 billion, sales at sek 86.8 billion