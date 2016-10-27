BRIEF-PTSB completes sale of CHL loan book to Cerberus for $2.8 bln

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Permanent Tsb Group Holdings Plc

* Permanent TSB agrees sale of £2.29 billion ($2.80 billion)of non-core loans held by Lansdowne 199 ltd in United Kingdom. [nIFP9xPGBJ

* Non-Core loans sold to an affiliate of Cerberus Capital management

* deal concludes deleveraging programme of some 8.4 billion set out for Group under the Restructuring Plan agreed with the European authorities. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8183 pounds) (Reporting By Conor Humphries)