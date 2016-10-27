FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-Fidessa sees 2016 constant currency growth around levels seen in H1
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
U.S.
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Software
October 27, 2016 / 6:35 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Fidessa sees 2016 constant currency growth around levels seen in H1

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Fidessa Group Plc

* Fidessa group plc interim management statement

* Whilst Fidessa continues to see structural and regulatory drivers within market, there is clearly a degree of uncertainty as a result of Brexit vote

* Although it remains too early to say what wider implications of Brexit will be and how this might affect customer activity

* Fidessa is not currently expecting that there will be any impact on changing regulatory environment

* Fidessa expects that MIFID II will be introduced as planned across Europe and that, regardless of any Brexit negotiations, it will also be implemented in UK

* Fidessa continues to believe that it is well positioned to benefit from opportunities that will arise as a result of these changes in regulation

* Fidessa expects that 2016 constant currency growth will be around levels seen in first half

* Fidessa continues to have a strong balance sheet with strong reserves, no debt, strong cash generation and substantial levels of recurring revenue Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.