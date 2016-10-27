FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 27, 2016 / 7:00 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Clicks Group says fy diluted HEPS up 14.2 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Clicks Group Limited :

* Total dividend up 15.7 pct

* Fy retail turnover up 12.8 pct

* Fy diluted headline eps up 14.2 pct

* Fy group turnover increased by 9.5 pct to r24.2 billion

* Fy total income increased by 11.0 pct and group's total income margin improved by 30 basis points to 26.3 pct

* Fy operating profit grew by 12.6 pct to r1.6 billion as both retail and distribution maintained margin in challenging trading conditions

* Cash inflow from operations before working capital changes increased by 8.7 pct to r1.85 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
