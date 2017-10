Oct 27 (Reuters) - Bioorganic Research and Services SA :

* Gets incentive for about 300,000 euros ($327,180) for vaccine development project

* The incentive includes 140,988 euros as subsidy in 2016 and 156,812 euros as a loan in 2017 Source text: bit.ly/2eTV4bG

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9169 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)