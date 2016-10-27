FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-Maruti Suzuki India Sept-qtr profit up about 60 pct
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
U.S.
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
October 27, 2016 / 7:50 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Maruti Suzuki India Sept-qtr profit up about 60 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Maruti Suzuki India Ltd

* Sept quarter net profit 23.98 billion rupees

* Consensus forecast for Sept quarter net profit was 17.92 billion rupees

* Sept quarter total income from ops 202.97 billion rupees

* Net profit in sept quarter last year was 14.97 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; total income from operations was 157 billion rupees

* The profit and revenue alerts were first sourced from TV and were later confirmed from a company press release on the NSE. The revenue alert was confirmed as total income from ops. Source text: bit.ly/2eOUAW7 Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.