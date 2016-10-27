BRIEF-Maruti Suzuki India Sept-qtr profit up about 60 pct

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Maruti Suzuki India Ltd

* Sept quarter net profit 23.98 billion rupees

* Consensus forecast for Sept quarter net profit was 17.92 billion rupees

* Sept quarter total income from ops 202.97 billion rupees

* Net profit in sept quarter last year was 14.97 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; total income from operations was 157 billion rupees

* The profit and revenue alerts were first sourced from TV and were later confirmed from a company press release on the NSE. The revenue alert was confirmed as total income from ops. Source text: bit.ly/2eOUAW7 Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)