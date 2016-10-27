FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Q-Free Q3 revenues down 7 pct at NOK 207 million, announces program to cut NOK 50 mln in costs
October 27, 2016 / 6:45 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Q-Free Q3 revenues down 7 pct at NOK 207 million, announces program to cut NOK 50 mln in costs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Q-free Asa :

* Reports all-time high order backlog of NOK 1.5 billion in Q3-16 and announces program to cut NOK 50 million in costs with EBITDA impact already from next quarter

* Q3 revenues of NOK 207 million ($25.02 million), down 7 pct from NOK 223 million in Q3-15

* Q3 EBITDA of NOK -10 million before restructuring charges of NOK 15 million versus NOK 22 million in Q3 -15

* Initiated a cost savings program that will deliver NOK 50 million in gross savings in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.2732 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

