Oct 27 (Reuters) - Delta Property Fund Ltd :

* Increased half-year distribution by 7.1 pct to 45.93 cents per share

* Reduced gearing to 41.0 pct from 47.2 pct at year-end

* Vacancy of 9.2 pct below Sapoa National Average of 10.5 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)