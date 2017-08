Oct 27 (Reuters) - PCI Biotech Holding ASA :

* Updates on funding of further development

* To carry out a share issue in range of 40-50 million Norwegian crowns ($10.88 million) to be conducted by the end of November, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.2732 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)