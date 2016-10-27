FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Skjern Bank 9-month pre-tax profit up at DKK 75.9 million
October 27, 2016 / 7:05 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Skjern Bank 9-month pre-tax profit up at DKK 75.9 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Skjern Bank A/S :

* 9-month net interest and fees income 198.3 million Danish crowns ($29.1 million) versus 192.8 million crowns year ago

* 9-month pre-tax profit 75.9 million crowns versus 45.7 million crowns year ago

* 9-month loan losses 24.7 million crowns versus 39.7 million crowns year ago

* Specifies 2016 outlook

* Sees FY core earnings at top of previously announced range of 100 million - 110 million crowns before impairment, market value adjustments and tax

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8206 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

