Oct 27 (Reuters) - Xvivo Perfusion AB :

* Q3 net sales 31.7 million Swedish crowns ($3.56 million) versus 26.6 million crowns year ago

* Q3 EBITDA ex-items effecting comparability up by 22 percent to 5.4 million crowns Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.9092 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)