Oct 27 - Faes Farma SA :

* Reports 9-month net profit at 30.1 million euros ($32.8 million) versus 25.3 million euros year ago

* 9-month EBITDA 42.2 million euros versus 37.5 million euros year ago

* 9-month revenue 171.4 million euros versus 159.8 million euros year ago

* Says reaffirms its interest in making inorganic investments through acquisition of companies

