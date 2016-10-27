BRIEF-Barclays Africa Group sees low to mid-single digit loan growth

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Barclays Africa Group Ltd :
* Our revenue growth slowed slightly in Q3, reflecting low economic growth and regulatory changes
* Says deposit growth in South Africa was modest despite solid retail growth, as CIB deposits declined
* Net interest margin widened year-over-year, it declined slightly from first half largely due to impact of national credit act lending caps in South Africa
* Says credit loss ratio improved noticeably from first half, reflecting usual seasonality in our retail books in South Africa
* Our pre-provision profit growth remained robust, as revenue growth exceeded growth in operating expenses
* Continue to expect low to mid-single digit loan growth
* Says group's return on equity is likely to be lower than last year's 17.0 pct
* Revenue growth in rest of Africa continues to exceed South Africa's, despite wealth, investment management & insurance experiencing a drag from its operations outside South Africa