BRIEF-Barclays Africa Group sees low to mid-single digit loan growth

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Barclays Africa Group Ltd :

* Our revenue growth slowed slightly in Q3, reflecting low economic growth and regulatory changes

* Says deposit growth in South Africa was modest despite solid retail growth, as CIB deposits declined

* Net interest margin widened year-over-year, it declined slightly from first half largely due to impact of national credit act lending caps in South Africa

* Says credit loss ratio improved noticeably from first half, reflecting usual seasonality in our retail books in South Africa

* Our pre-provision profit growth remained robust, as revenue growth exceeded growth in operating expenses

* Continue to expect low to mid-single digit loan growth

* Says group's return on equity is likely to be lower than last year's 17.0 pct

* Revenue growth in rest of Africa continues to exceed South Africa's, despite wealth, investment management & insurance experiencing a drag from its operations outside South Africa