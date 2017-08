Oct 27 (Reuters) - Protek :

* Q3 revenue 59.25 billion roubles, up 17.2 pct versus year ago

* Q3 distribution segment revenue 52.26 billion roubles versus 44.52 billion roubles year ago

* In Q3 110 pharmacies organically opened, 53 closed

* Q3 revenue of like-for-like pharmacies went up by 6.5 pct vs year ago Source text: bit.ly/2fiaScL

