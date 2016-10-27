FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-Mondo TV sees FY 2016 net profit up at EUR 8 mln
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
U.S.
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
October 27, 2016 / 8:05 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Mondo TV sees FY 2016 net profit up at EUR 8 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Mondo TV SpA :

* Value of production in 2016 expected at 27.3 million euros ($29.77 million) compared to 18.9 million euros in 2015

* Net profit in 2016 expected at about 8 million euros compared to 3.1 million euros in 2015

* Board approves new five years business plan 2017-2021

* Plans to increase value of production from about 37.8 million euros in 2017 to about 84.5 million euros in 2021

* Plans to increase net profit from 11.6 million euros in 2017 to about 24.5 million euros in 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9169 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.