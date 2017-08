Oct 27 (Reuters) - Elisa Oyj :

* Updated its medium term financial targets by end of 2019

* Expects revenue growth above industry average

* Sees 2019 CAPEX/sales maximum 12 per cent

* Midterm targets: EBITDA margin now seen at above 37 per cent

* Reiterated its distribution policy Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)