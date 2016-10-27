FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-S.Africa's Competition Commission rejects Hollard, Imperial deal
#Financials
October 27, 2016 / 8:46 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-S.Africa's Competition Commission rejects Hollard, Imperial deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 27 (Reuters) - South Africa's Competition Commission:

* Recommends prohibition of a merger in insurance industry

* Refers to two-step deal involving acquisition by Hollard of Regent Insurance & Regent Life Assurance Co from Imperial Holdings

* Also found that merging parties are likely to have ability to increase prices on new policies that will be underwritten post-merger

* Found proposed deal likely to have a negative impact on competition in various markets where the merging parties compete

* Found proposed deal is likely to lead to substantial job losses within Hollard, Regent Insurance and Regent Life Assurance

* Considered potential remedies to address harm arising from the proposed deal and did not find workable remedies Source text for Eikon: [bit.ly/2eIJW29] (Bengaluru Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
