Oct 27 (Reuters) - Eutelsat Communications SA :

* Announces multi-year capacity agreement with Yahsat

* Agreement enables eutelsat to revert to its initial business plan of a revenue contribution of 15 million euros ($16.4 million) in FY 2017-18 and 25-30 million euros in FY 2018-19 Source text: bit.ly/2figDHe Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9163 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)