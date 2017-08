Oct 27 (Reuters) - Anta Sports Products Ltd :

* Retail sales (in terms of retail value) of anta branded products for q3 increased by a low double-digit when compared to same period of 2015

* Retail sales (in terms of retail value) of non-anta branded products for q3 of 2016 increased by 60-70%

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: