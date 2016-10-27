FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) says co's financial statements present "true and fair view"
October 27, 2016 / 9:37 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) says co's financial statements present "true and fair view"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd

* Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd clarifies on news item captioned ''ousted tata chief says group faces $18 billion in writedowns''

* Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd says co's financial statements are prepared on a going concern basis and present true and fair view of state of affairs of co

* Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) - "value-in-use of the assets of the company is tested for impairment as per the accounting standards" Source text - (bit.ly/2dO5zwu) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)

