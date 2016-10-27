FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Zte says unit proposed to establish Guangxing Yunhe Industrial equity investment fund
October 27, 2016 / 10:10 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Zte says unit proposed to establish Guangxing Yunhe Industrial equity investment fund

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Zte Corp

* ZTE fh will make capital contribution of rmb400 million to participate in subscription for shares of industrial fund as a subordinate limited partner

* Hexin Shandong (or its concerted party) proposed to make a capital contribution of rmb100 million to participate in subscription for shares of industrial fund

* Unit proposed to establish with Guangfa Hexin Industrial Investment Management as joint general partners, Guangxing Yunhe Industrial equity investment fund Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

