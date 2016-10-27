BRIEF-Recordati Q3 net profit rises to EUR 59.6 mln

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica SpA :

* Q3 revenue 274.5 million euros versus 245.4 million euros ($267.66 million) a year ago

* Q3 net profit 59.6 million euros versus 49.3 million euros a year ago

* Board resolved to distribute an interim dividend relating to financial year 2016 of 0.35 euros per share (before withholding tax)

* For FY 2016 targets are to achieve sales of around 1,140 million euros, operating income of around 325 million euros, net income of around 230 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9168 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)