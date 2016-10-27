FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-Recordati Q3 net profit rises to EUR 59.6 mln
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
U.S.
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
October 27, 2016 / 10:05 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Recordati Q3 net profit rises to EUR 59.6 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica SpA :

* Q3 revenue 274.5 million euros versus 245.4 million euros ($267.66 million) a year ago

* Q3 net profit 59.6 million euros versus 49.3 million euros a year ago

* Board resolved to distribute an interim dividend relating to financial year 2016 of 0.35 euros per share (before withholding tax)

* For FY 2016 targets are to achieve sales of around 1,140 million euros, operating income of around 325 million euros, net income of around 230 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9168 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.