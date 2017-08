Oct 27 (Reuters) - Sygnis AG :

* To receive 1.9 million euros ($2.07 million) non-dilutive research and development funding from the Spanish government

* Public soft loans of 1.2 million euros and grants of 0.75 million euros to fund research and development collaboration of Sygnis AG with Spanish national center for molecular biology, San Carlos Hospital and research and development foundation Juan Dominguez