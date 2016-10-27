FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust enters sale and purchase agreement
October 27, 2016 / 9:41 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust enters sale and purchase agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust

* Entered into a sale and purchase agreement with Wkland Investments II Limited and Vanke property

* Ascendas real estate investment trust - agreed attributable value of property is S$221.6 million

* Aggregate consideration is approximately S$228.1 million

* Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust -pursuant to deal trustee has agreed to sell, all of ascendas reit's equity interest in Shanghai (JQ) investment holdings

* Proposed divestment is expected to complete in 3Q FY16/17 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
