10 months ago
BRIEF-Mistry was given 'opportunity' to resign, he chose not to - ET Now citing Tata sources
October 27, 2016 / 9:55 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Mistry was given 'opportunity' to resign, he chose not to - ET Now citing Tata sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Tata Sons Ltd

* Mistry was given an 'opportunity' to resign, he chose not to - TV citing Tata sources

* Timing & manner of Mistry's removal debatable but not the decision to remove - TV citing Tata sources

* Mistry is expected to resign from being chairman of several group companies- TV citing Tata sources

* Mistry was decent & hardworking, but was not cut out for the job - TV citing Tata sources

* No particular urgency for Mistry's removal as chairman from group companies- TV citing Tata sources

* Tata sons board felt Mistry not what the group needs as a leader- TV citing Tata sources

* All alerts were sourced from ET Now Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)

