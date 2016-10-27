BRIEF-Mistry was given 'opportunity' to resign, he chose not to - ET Now citing Tata sources

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Tata Sons Ltd
* Mistry was given an 'opportunity' to resign, he chose not to - TV citing Tata sources
* Timing & manner of Mistry's removal debatable but not the decision to remove - TV citing Tata sources
* Mistry is expected to resign from being chairman of several group companies- TV citing Tata sources
* Mistry was decent & hardworking, but was not cut out for the job - TV citing Tata sources
* No particular urgency for Mistry's removal as chairman from group companies- TV citing Tata sources
* Tata sons board felt Mistry not what the group needs as a leader- TV citing Tata sources
* All alerts were sourced from ET Now Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)