10 months ago
BRIEF-Autoliv sees flat organic sales in Q4 yr/yr
#Market News
October 27, 2016 / 10:10 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Autoliv sees flat organic sales in Q4 yr/yr

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Autoliv Inc

* Says for Q4 of 2016, company expects organic sales to be flat compared to Q4 of 2015

* Says particularly pleased with strong growth in Europe and China.

* Says Q4 of 2016 includes approximately 3 less working days compared to 2015, decreasing year-over-year organic growth by around 5pp

* Says on an equivalent basis organic growth expectation is around 5%

* Says adjusted operating margin is expected to be more than 9%

* Says expectation for full year is for organic sales growth of around 7% and an adjusted operating margin of more than 8.5%

* Says in active safety we are now starting to see lower growth rates that we have indicated for some time

* Says this is due to ramp down of GPS modules and our internally developed brake control products

* Says after launch of our new active safety products in beginning of 2016, we have won significant new business

* Says however some of that business has a later expected start of production and additionally some of business opportunities have not materialized as previously anticipated

* Says we therefore expect to reach our end of decade sales target in active safety about one year later than earlier communicated

* Says combined effect of developments in active and passive safety is further increasing our confidence that we are on right path to surpass our $12 billion corporate sales target for end of decade

* Says we continue to have a positive situation in our passive safety business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
