FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-Cemex SAB de CV Q3 net income US$286 million
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
U.S.
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 27, 2016 / 10:45 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Cemex SAB de CV Q3 net income US$286 million

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Cemex SAB de CV

* Q3 EBITDA $780 million

* Net income for quarter reached US$286 million, an improvement of US$330 million over same period last year

* Says net income for quarter reached US$286 million, an improvement of US$330 million over same period last year

* Total debt plus perpetual notes decreased by US$882 million during quarter

* Qtrly net sales in our operations in Mexico increased 25% on a like-to-like basis in q3 of 2016 to US$732 million

* Says continue with initiatives to improve our debt maturity profile and strengthen our capital structure

* Cemex SAB de CV -operations in South, Central America and Caribbean reported net sales of $438 million during q3 of 2016, representing a decrease of 7%

* Cemex SAB de CV - qtrly co's operations in United States reported net sales of US$1,065 million, flat on a like-to-like basis versus same period in 2015

* Says in Europe, net sales for Q3 of 2016 decreased 1% on a like-to-like basis to us$865 million

* Says consolidated net sales reached US$3.6 billion during Q3 of 2016, an increase of 4% on a like-to-like basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.