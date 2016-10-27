FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Yestar International Holdings announces entry into share transfer agreement
October 27, 2016

BRIEF-Yestar International Holdings announces entry into share transfer agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Yestar International Holdings Company Ltd

* The purchaser, vendor, warrantor and target company entered into share transfer agreement

* Deal for consideration of rmb428.4 million

* Consideration is to be satisfied by cash by way of internal cash resources and/or available banking facilities

* Purchaser conditionally agreed to acquire, sale capitals (representing 70% of entire equity interest) in target company

* Will finance acquisition by its internal cash resources and/or available banking facilities

* Target co and Shenzhen Baotian entered into dealership agreement to govern on-going transactions between target co and shenzhen baotian Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

