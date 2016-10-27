BRIEF-Marathon Petroleum announces strategic actions to enhance shareholder value

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Marathon Petroleum Corp

* Marathon Petroleum Corporation announces strategic actions to enhance shareholder value

* Marathon Petroleum Corp says first dropdown of assets contributing approximately $235 million of annual EBITDA is expected to occur by end of Q1

* Plans to offer to MPLX assets contributing a total of approximately $350 million of annual EBITDA by end of 2017

* Following initial dropdown transactions, MPC would have an estimated $1 billion of annual EBITDA

* Partnership's plans for funding dropdowns likely include deals with mpc, potential for substantial amount of equity issued to mpc

* MPC also plans to evaluate changes to its internal financial reporting

* Has retained independent financial advisors to assist with evaluating strategic opportunities

* Internal financial reporting review will largely focus on assets and earnings associated with its future dropdown strategy

* Review of segment reporting to focus on assets, earnings associated with its future dropdown strategy

* Intends to execute dropdowns as soon as practicable within next three years, pending requisite approvals

