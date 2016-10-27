FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Cecep Costin New Materials Group updates on demand letter from China Citic Bank
October 27, 2016 / 12:35 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Cecep Costin New Materials Group updates on demand letter from China Citic Bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Cecep Costin New Materials Group Ltd

* On 25 october 2016, borrower, received a demand letter issued by a solicitors firm acting for Citic Bank

* Demand letter for immediate repayment of loan in outstanding principal amount of us$5.5 million

* Cecep costin new materials - Gerfalcon HK received demand letters issued by citic's solicitors claimed for immediate repayment of outstanding sums as borrowed

* Cecep costin new materials group- ompany will make its best endeavor to negotiate with citic bank with to avoid legal actions to be taken by citic bank Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

