BRIEF-Twitter to cut 9 pct of workforce

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Twitter Inc :

* Approved restructuring and reduction in force plan of up to approximately 9 percent of company's positions globally

* Q3 revenue rose 8 percent to $616 million

* Q3 GAAP loss per share of $0.15 and non-GAAP earnings per share of $0.13

* Estimates it will incur approximately $10 million to $20 million of cash expenditures, substantially all of which will be severance costs

* Quarterly advertising revenue totaled $545 million, an increase of 6 percent year-over-year

* Expects to recognize most of pre-tax workforce related restructuring charges in quarter ended December 31, 2016

* Estimates it will incur approximately $5 million to $10 million of non-cash expenditures primarily consisting of stock-based compensation expense

* Quarterly mobile advertising revenue was 90 percent of total advertising revenue

* Says remain committed to our previously stated long-term goal of 40 percent-45 percent adjusted EBITDA margins net of traffic acquisition costs

* Average monthly active users (MAUS) were 317 million for Q3, up 3 percent year-over-year

* Quarterly mobile MAUS represented 83 percent of total MAUS

* Says for full year 2016, expect adjusted EBITDA to be in range of $700 to $715 million

* Sees FY capital expenditures to be no more than $360 million

* Quarterly total ad engagements grew 91 percent year-over-year

* Expect to recognize most of pre-tax workforce restructuring charges in Q4

* Sees FY adjusted EBITDA margin on GAAP revenue to be 27.5 percent to 28 percent

* As part of restructuring, we will move from three sales channels to two

* Transition of accounts will take place over course of Q4

* Transition of accounts over course of Q4 could have an impact on our revenue performance

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.09, revenue view $605.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* "We're refining our core service in four key areas: onboarding, home timeline, notifications and tweeting" Source text: (bit.ly/2fafwKG) Further company coverage: