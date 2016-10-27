FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Brookfield Capital says co and Sagard Capital enter confidentiality agreement relating to Performance Sports Group
#Market News
October 27, 2016 / 11:40 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Brookfield Capital says co and Sagard Capital enter confidentiality agreement relating to Performance Sports Group

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Performance Sports Group Ltd

* Brookfield capital partners ltd. Announces developments concerning holdings in performance sports group ltd.

* Brookfield capital partners - bcp and sagard capital partners, l.p. Entered into a confidentiality agreement relating to performance sports group

* Brookfield capital partners-concluded it is likely, if bcp proceeds with plan or proposal to effect potential deal, bcp to proceed with sagard capital

* Brookfield capital partners - sagard capital and bcp have not yet entered into any agreements with respect to any joint activity

* Brookfield capital-parties discussed possibility of sagard capital, bcp, acting together with respect to plans that may involve restructuring of psg

* Brookfield capital partners - discloses continues to beneficially own approximately 13.23% of issued and outstanding shares of performance sports

* Brookfield -parties discussed possibility of sagard, bcp, acting together with respect to plans that may involve strategic alternatives involving psg Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

