BRIEF-Lifebrandz ltd says it will acquire Three Crystals Hong Kong

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Lifebrandz Ltd -
* Proposed Acquisition Of Three Crystals Hong Kong Limited
* Pursuant to agreement co proposes to acquire entire issued and paid-up share capital of Three Crystals Hong Kong Limited
* Purchase consideration for all of shares in issued share capital of target company is S$70.0 million
* Entered into a term sheet with I M Quarries Limited
* Company and target company shall raise up to S$5 million by way of convertible bonds