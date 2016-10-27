FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 27, 2016 / 2:15 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Lifebrandz ltd says it will acquire Three Crystals Hong Kong

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Lifebrandz Ltd -

* Proposed Acquisition Of Three Crystals Hong Kong Limited

* Pursuant to agreement co proposes to acquire entire issued and paid-up share capital of Three Crystals Hong Kong Limited

* Purchase consideration for all of shares in issued share capital of target company is S$70.0 million

* Entered into a term sheet with I M Quarries Limited

* Company and target company shall raise up to S$5 million by way of convertible bonds Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
