BRIEF-Lifebrandz ltd says it will acquire Three Crystals Hong Kong

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Lifebrandz Ltd -

* Proposed Acquisition Of Three Crystals Hong Kong Limited

* Pursuant to agreement co proposes to acquire entire issued and paid-up share capital of Three Crystals Hong Kong Limited

* Purchase consideration for all of shares in issued share capital of target company is S$70.0 million

* Entered into a term sheet with I M Quarries Limited

* Company and target company shall raise up to S$5 million by way of convertible bonds