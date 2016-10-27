FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Dometic sells seating and chassis component business
#Market News
October 27, 2016 / 11:35 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Dometic sells seating and chassis component business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Dometic Group AB (publ) :

* Divests seating and chassis component business of its subsidiary Atwood Mobile Products to Lippert Components, Inc.

* Selling price is $12.5 million, which will be paid in cash

* Transaction will trigger write-down mainly relating to intangible assets of $3.0-3.5 million, which will be recorded in Q4 results

* Transaction is expected to be completed in November 2016

* Lippert Components, Inc. is wholly-owned subsidiary of Drew Industries Incorporated Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

