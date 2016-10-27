BRIEF-Alexion initiates simultaneous registration trials of ALXN1210 for patients with PNH and AHUS

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Alexion initiates simultaneous registration trials of ALXN1210 for patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (ahus)

* Trials to evaluate alxn1210 administered every eight weeks in patients with PNH and AHUS; enrollment to begin in q4

* Plans to initiate a Phase 3 trial of ALXN1210 in pediatric patients with ahus in 2017

* Commenced dosing of a new formulation of alxn1210 administered subcutaneously in healthy volunteers in a phase i study