BRIEF-Fitch says South African MTBPS measures will not stem rising debt

* Fitch: South African MTBPS measures will not stem rising debt

* Fitch on South Africa - The government revised its forecast for 2016-2017 FY national government deficit to 3.4 percent of GDP from February budget projection of 3.2 percent

* Fitch on South Africa- Expenditure will be reduced by ZAR 10 billion in 2017-2018 and ZAR 16 billion in 2018/19

* Fitch on South Afirca- Next budget will come at a sensitive time

* Fitch on South Africa- Continued fiscal consolidation measures have greatly reduced scope to create fiscal space by re-prioritising expenditure