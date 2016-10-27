FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Fitch says South African MTBPS measures will not stem rising debt
#Market News
October 27, 2016 / 12:40 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Fitch says South African MTBPS measures will not stem rising debt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Fitch

* Fitch: South African MTBPS measures will not stem rising debt

* Fitch on South Africa - The government revised its forecast for 2016-2017 FY national government deficit to 3.4 percent of GDP from February budget projection of 3.2 percent

* Fitch on South Africa- Expenditure will be reduced by ZAR 10 billion in 2017-2018 and ZAR 16 billion in 2018/19

* Fitch on South Afirca- Next budget will come at a sensitive time

* Fitch on South Africa- Continued fiscal consolidation measures have greatly reduced scope to create fiscal space by re-prioritising expenditure Source text for Eikon:

